Girls State Basketball: Balanced attack leads Hopkins past Eastview in 4A semis

Hopkins found a large piece of redemption on Thursday, March 13, and in doing so, now has a chance at validation.

The Royals, the No. 3 seed in the Class AAAA field of the Minnesota State High School League’s Girls Basketball State Tournament, reversed one of its losses this season by racing past No. 2 Eastview, 68-48, in the semifinals at Williams Arena.

In earning a berth in the big-school championship for the fourth consecutive year, Hopkins brought overwhelming baseline-to-baseline pressure that was fast and physical and prevented Eastview from finding its groove and mounting any kind of comeback.

Sophomore post Erma Walker scored 16 points, including 8 of 10 from the free throw line, and senior guard London Harris added 15. The Royals (26-5) are attempting to find the winners circle for the first time since 2022. The past two seasons, Hopkins has finished as the Class AAAA runner-up.

By earning a berth in the Class AAAA championship game, Hopkins gets a chance to defeat Maple Grove for the second time this season. During the holiday break, Hopkins defeated the Crimson, 59-55. With a chance to further solidify their victory over Maple Grove, the stakes are greater. Maple Grove is making its first-ever appearance in a state championship game.

Hopkins built a 20-point lead in the first half and then withstood an Eastview rally to settle for a 39-28 halftime advantage. Most of the second half was spent with each team taking numerous trips to the free throw line as the physicality intensified on both ends of the floor.

Eastview made 18 of 30 free throws while Hopkins was 17 of 23. Another telling stat: The Royals made 7 of 20 three-point attempts and Eastview missed on each of its three attempts.

Eastview pulled to within eight points with 12:08 left in regulation time, but it would get no closer. Each time the Lightning (26-4) appeared poised to pick their spots to make a comeback, the Royals quickly closed the door.

Senior guard Bra ja Torry had 16 points for Eastview and senior guard Myah Maull chipped in 15.