Girls state basketball: Alexandria advances with big win over DeLaSalle

Alexandria senior Hadley Thul led the Cardinals with a double-double in a 20 point win against DeLaSalle in the opening round of the Class-3A girls state basketball tournament Wednesday afternoon.

Thul scored 18 points with 17 rebounds in the 60-40 win. Alexandria senior Chloe Scholl added 17 points. The Cardinals’ largest lead was 23 points.

With the win, 5-seeded Alexandria will play top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Wednesday at noon at Williams Arena.

