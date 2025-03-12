Girls state basketball: 3A top seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s opens state with commanding win

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls basketball team is the top seed in the Class-3A state bracket, and the Red Knights looked like the best team in a 84-58 win over Stewartville Wednesday morning at Maturi Pavilion.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from this game***

The Red Knight’s largest lead of the game was 37 points. Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Zahara Bishop led the Red Knights in scoring with 22 points on 10-14 shooting. Sophomore Pressley Watkins added 21 points on 8-11 shooting in the win.

Top seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s advances to play five seeded Alexandria Wednesday at noon at Williams Arena.

Click here to view a complete Class-3A bracket.