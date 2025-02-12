Girls hockey – Maple Grove ignites in third period to beat Champlin Park/Coon Rapids

The Maple Grove girls hockey team scored three times in the third period to beat Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 4-1 Tuesday night, advancing in the 2A Section 5 playoff bracket.

Crimson sophomore Harper Wieneke scored a goal early in the first period to give Maple Grove a 1-0 lead.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from this game.***

The game was tied 1-1 going into the third period, when Maple Grove sophomore Cali Anderson netted the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goal for the Crimson.

With the win, Maple Grove advances to the Section 5 title game and will play Centennial/Spring Lake Park on Friday at the Roseville Ice Arena with a state tournament berth up for grabs.