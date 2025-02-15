Girls Hockey: #6 Holy Family stuns top-ranked Minnetonka in section title game

Maielle Schugel scored 1:13 into overtime to give Holy Family a 2-1 upset win over top-ranked Minnetonka in the Section 2AA championship game Friday night at Braemar Arena in Edina.

The Fire advanced to the state tournament for the first time in school history after Minnetonka had beaten them four straight years in the section finals.

Minnetonka opened the scoring on a Lainey Lindsay power play goal in the second period but Holy Family scored the equalizer midway through the second period when Allie DeFauw found the back of the net.

Kayla Swartout made 29 saves for Holy Family while Minnetonka’s Layla Hemp stopped 20 shots for the Skippers.