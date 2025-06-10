Girls High School Flag Football: Mahtomedi wins inaugural statewide championship

Mahtomedi defeated La Crescent-Hokah on Monday night at the Vikings’ TCO Stadium in Eagan to win the first statewide high school girls flag football championship. KSTP Sports was there.

There was a pilot program last year with four teams, a 12-game regular season and a championship game at TCO Stadium. This season had a major jump in participation with 51 high schools competing, thanks to a $600,000 contribution from the Vikings.

Twelve schools qualified for the 2025 state championship tournament on Monday. Games began at 2 p.m. and ran through the evening until a state champion was crowned.

Mahtomedi advanced to the championship game after routing Park of Cottage Grove 32-0 in the semifinals, while La Crescent-Hokah beat Centennial 24-6 in its semifinal game.

The first half of the championship game had plenty of offense, as La Crescent-Hokah took a 20-18 lead into the second half. However, Mahtomedi took control of the game by holding La Crescent-Hokah scoreless and putting up three touchdowns in the second half.

Sophia Peer scored four touchdowns for the Zephyrs and had two interceptions in the second half.

Mahtomedi claimed the championship game 36-20, becoming the first state champions in a field of more than four teams.