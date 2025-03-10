Girls High School Basketball: Minnehaha Academy prepares for 5th consecutive state tournament appearance

It’s been three straight 3rd-place game appearances in the 2A state tournament for the Minnehaha Academy girls basketball team. But this year, led by Maryland signee Addi Mack, the Redhawks are looking to break through and win their first championship since 2019.

KSTP Sports caught up with Mack and head coach Kendall Givens on Monday.

The 3-seed Redhawks open the 2A state tournament against 6-seed Caledonia at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Maturi Pavilion.