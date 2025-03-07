Girls Basketball: Benilde-St. Margaret’s dominates Orono in 6AAA Section Championship

Benilde-St. Margaret’s jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back, knocking off Orono 74-53 in the 6AAA Section Championship. The Red Knights will return to the state tournament seeking their third consecutive state title.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s had a balanced scoring attack with five players in double figures. Sophomore Pressley Watkins led the way with 18 points.

Orono junior Mya Moore led the Spartans with 21 points.