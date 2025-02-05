Girls High School Basketball: #2 Hopkins tops #3 Eden Prairie in overtime thriller

A top-three Class 4A matchup lived up to the billing as #2 Hopkins beat #3 Eden Prairie 66-64 in overtime Tuesday night at Hopkins High School.

Down six with just over two minutes to go, Eden Prairie hit two consecutive three pointers to tie it up. Hopkins created a buffer in the final two minutes, but up two with several seconds left, missed a free throw.

Eden Prairie’s Rae Ehrman was fouled on a last second heave, getting three free throws and a chance to win the game. Ehrman hit the first two but missed the second, sending the game into overtime.

The teams went back and forth in overtime, but Hopkins hit their free throws down the stretch to keep it’s small lead.

Liv Bell, Lauren Hillesheim and Jaliyah Diggs each put in 14 points for Hopkins. Ehrman led Eden Prairie in scoring with 21.