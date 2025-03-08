Girls Basketball: Providence Academy routs Jordan on way to sixth straight section championship

The Providence Academy Lions led wire-to-wire in a 99-60 win over the Jordan Jaguars at Augsburg College in Minneapolis. The Lions will return to the state tournament, seeking their fourth consecutive 2A championship.

KSTP Sports was at Friday’s game.

***Click the video box on this page to see extended highlights from this game***

Providence Academy is led by junior guard Maddyn Greenway, a Kentucky commit.