Girls basketball – No. 2 Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart stays undefeated with win over Springfield

There’s not many undefeated girls basketball teams left in Minnesota this season, but Class A, No. 2 Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart is one of those undefeated teams after a 76-38 win against Springfield Friday night.

The Mustangs led by 24 points at halftime and cruised to their 18th win of the season.

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart is 18-0 overall and 12-0 in the Tomahawk conference. Next up: The Mustangs travel to Mayer Lutheran Monday night at 7:15 p.m.

Springfield’s two game winning streak ended after the loss to Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart. Springfield is 10-8 overall on the season, and travels to New Ulm Cathedral Monday night at 7:30 p.m.