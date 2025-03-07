Girls Basketball: Hopkins returns to state for 11th straight season

The Hopkins girls basketball team is a regular in the state tournament. After beating Wayzata 74-60 Thursday night, the Royals will return to State for the 11th consecutive season.

Wayzata lead 30-27 at halftime, but Hopkins laid on the full-court press, and it was effective.

I don't have the final turnover numbers, but Hopkins made a killing off their full-court press in the second half against Wayzata tonight.



Many sequences like this – bucket, turnover, bucket.



Hopkins outscored Wayzata 47 to 30in the second half on their way to a Class 4A, Section 6 title.

The Royals won a state title in 2022 and have finished runner-up the past two seasons.