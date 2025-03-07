Girls Basketball: Hopkins returns to state for 11th straight season
The Hopkins girls basketball team is a regular in the state tournament. After beating Wayzata 74-60 Thursday night, the Royals will return to State for the 11th consecutive season.
Wayzata lead 30-27 at halftime, but Hopkins laid on the full-court press, and it was effective.
***Click the video box above to view extended highlights of this game***
Hopkins outscored Wayzata 47 to 30in the second half on their way to a Class 4A, Section 6 title.
The Royals won a state title in 2022 and have finished runner-up the past two seasons.