Get to know new Gophers DB John Nestor, a transfer from Iowa

Working the transfer portal hard this month, among players the Gophers football program secured is defensive back John Nestor. He spent the last two years playing for Iowa, yes those rival Hawkeyes.

He has two years of eligibility remaining after playing in 20 games for the Hawkeyes over the past two seasons. He recorded 14 tackles and a fumble recovery last year.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Nestor recently, via Zoom.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Nestor***

The Gophers offered Nestor out of high school.

Starting cornerbacks Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson are now in the NFL, so Nestor will have a chance to earn immediate snaps. He’s also expected to contribute plenty on special teams.

Nestor told KSTP that he’s trained with former Gophers safety Tyler Nubin — they both are from the Chicago-area — and that Nubin put a good word in for the Gophers. Nubin is now a starter for the New York Giants.