‘Game changers’ hoping to be difference for Aurora FC heading into first semifinal since 2022

Minnesota Aurora FC is just one win away from heading to its first championship game since its inaugural season in 2022. The team was putting in final touches at TCO Stadium on Thursday morning before heading into Saturday night’s semifinal match against Utah United. KSTP Sports spoke with head coach Jen Larrick at practice.

Minnesota emerged as Central Conference champions last weekend after defeating two eastern opponents in the first two rounds. In the conference semifinal, the visiting Aurora beat Pittsburgh Riveters SC 2-0 on their home turf. Then in the conference championship, Minnesota defeated Kings Hammer FC Cincinnati 1-0 on a late game-winning goal in the 88th minute from Saige Wimes.

Larrick said the team’s depth was a major factor in the wins over Pittsburgh and Kings Hammer. She labeled Mariah Nguyen, who began the second-round match as a reserve, as a “game changer” for her game-winning assist on Wimes’ late goal.

“Our ‘game changers’ — what we call our subs — make a massive difference,” Larrick told KSTP Sports. “Mariah subbed in and made an immediate difference.”

Another game-changing attribute ahead of Saturday’s matchup is the Aurora’s home field advantage. Minnesota will play on home turf at TCO Stadium for the first time these playoffs, a location where they’re undefeated in the program’s regular season history.

The Aurora have lost just one game at TCO Stadium: the 2022 USL W League championship game. However, Larrick said the team’s history and past playoff losses aren’t the main motivation heading into Saturday. Instead, she’s encouraging her squad to focus on the present.

“We’re not telling the players, ‘You got to make it back to the final because that’s what we’ve done before,'” Larrick said. “We try to frame it as, ‘This is going to be a fun semifinal.’ We get to play at home again — enjoy the crowd, enjoy the moment.”

Saturday’s match against Utah United begins at 7 p.m. If the Aurora win, the league final is set for the weekend of July 18-20. The site of the championship game is not determined yet and is up to the USL W’s discretion.