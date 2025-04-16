Game 4 of Timberwolves, Lakers series to air on KSTP-TV

Basketball fans will be able to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Los Angeles Lakers on local television for at least two games in the series.

Late Tuesday night, the NBA announced Game 4 of the series will be aired on KSTP-TV. The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 27.

As reported earlier this week by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Game 1 of the series, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT this Saturday, will also be on ABC. Games 2 and 3 will air on TNT and ESPN, respectively.

In addition to being broadcast locally, Game 4 will be played at Target Center in Minneapolis.

It’s worth noting for fans considering attending either Game 3 or 4 — or venturing downtown in general — that the Minnesota Twins will also have a home series that weekend.

The Twins will be playing the Los Angeles Angels at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, April 25, and Game 3 of the Wolves and Lakers series at Target Center will start at 8:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the Twins game on Sunday is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

The league hasn’t yet announced which stations will carry Games 5, 6, and 7, if they’re needed.

