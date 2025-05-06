Game 3 of Minnesota Frost playoff series to be held this weekend in St. Paul

The PWHL says Game 3 of the semifinal series between the Minnesota Frost and the Toronto Sceptres will be held this Sunday in St. Paul.

The Frost will play the first two games of the best-of-five series in Toronto but will play in St. Paul for the next two games if they are necessary.

Puck drop for Sunday’s game at Xcel Energy Center will be at 5 p.m.

If needed, Game 4 will be played at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The full schedule of the series can be found below:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 7 at 6 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, May 9 at 6 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, May 11 at 5 p.m.

Game 4: Wednesday, May 14 at 6 p.m.

Game 5: Saturday, May 17; time TBD