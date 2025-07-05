Funderburk goes back to the Saints, Travis Adams recalled by Twins

Travis Adams, pitcher with the St. Paul Saints, has been recalled by the Minnesota Twins.

Adams has appeared in 19 games for the Saints this season, going 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA, tallying 20 walks, 58 strikeouts and a 1.23 WHIP.

It’s the second time this season he’s been recalled by the Twins. Adams was with the team for three days in June, though he did not pitch.

In order to make room for Adams, Funderburk has been optioned back to the Saints. Funerburk made an appearance in one game against Miami, working a scoreless inning with one allowed hit on Thursday.