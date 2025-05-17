Frost to open PWHL championship series Tuesday in Ottawa
This marks the second straight season that the PWHL Finals will feature the league’s two playoff underdogs competing for the Walter Cup.
Ottawa (12-2-4-12) and Minnesota (10-5-4-11) finished in third and fourth place, respectively, during the regular season with 44 points each.
The Frost won last year’s championship in five games as the fourth-place team over third-place Boston, while the Charge are making their first appearance in the PWHL Finals.
PWHL Finals schedule:
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Game 1: Minnesota at Ottawa (TD Place) at 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Game 2: Minnesota at Ottawa (TD Place) at 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Game 3: Ottawa at Minnesota (Xcel Energy Center) at 4 p.m.
Monday, May 26, 2025
Game 4: Ottawa at Minnesota (Xcel Energy Center) at 4 p.m. *
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Game 5: Minnesota at Ottawa (TD Place) at 6 p.m. *