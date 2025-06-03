Frost protect Coyne Schofield, Heise, Stecklein in PWHL expansion draft

The Minnesota Frost, fresh off their second consecutive Walter Cup championship, have chosen the three players they want to protect from selection during the 2025 PWHL expansion draft.

Forwards Kendall Coyne Schofield and Taylor Heise, and defender Lee Stecklein are guaranteed to remain in Minnesota next season.

Coyne Schofield is the team’s captain and led the Frost in points (24) and goals (12) during the 2024-25 regular season.

Heise, the first overall pick of the league’s founding draft back in 2023, ranked second on the team in points (22) and assists (14).

Stecklein outpaced all Frost skaters in average time on ice (23:01) last season and led the PWHL in goals (4) and points (8) during the postseason.

Each of the inaugural six teams can exempt three players from all phases of the expansion draft; after two of a team’s unprotected players are chosen, they can add a fourth. This player must be under contract or the team must hold their playing rights for the 2025-26 season.

The two expansion teams, Seattle and Vancouver, can each sign up to five players during the exclusive signing window from June 4-9. During the June 9 expansion draft, the two new franchises will select at least seven more players until they’ve each signed 12 players to their rosters.

In total, each of the PWHL’s founding six teams will give up four players ahead of the June 24 entry draft for all eight teams.

