Frost players named to First and Second All-star Teams during PWHL Awards

On Wednesday, the Professional Women’s hockey League held their award ceremony to recognize coaches and players for their skills on the ice and their work off it.

During the event, players from the Minnesota Frost’s 2024-25 season were recognized for their efforts.

Former Minnesota Frost Defender Sophie Jaques was named as a member of the First All-Star team.

Jaques played for two seasons with the Frost, following the league’s first ever trade when the Frost acquired her from Boston around halfway through the 2023-24 season. The Frost lost Jaques during the offseason when she was selected by Vancouver in the PWHL’s expansion draft.

The Frost, as did the other inaugural PWHL teams, had a limited number of players they could protect from the draft.

In the Second All-Star team, former Minnesota Defender Claire Thompson was selected, as was Minnesota Frost Captain and Forward Kendall Coyne Schofield.

Thompson was also selected by Vancouver in the Expansion Draft—Schofield was one of the players chosen to be protected by the Frost.

Britta Curl-Salemme, Forward, was the lone newcomer from the Frost selected to be part of the All-Rookie team.

Nicole Hensley was named Minnesota’s Intact Impact Award winner, which recognizes players for their leadership, integrity and commitment to their teammates. One player on each team is recognized for the award.

Thompson and Jaques were both selected as finalist for Defender of the year but lost out to the Toronto Scepter’s Renata Fast.