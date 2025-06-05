Frost lose PWHL Defender of Year finalists Claire Thompson, Sophie Jaques in expansion process

Only permitted to initially protect three players meant the PWHL’s expansion process was going to sting the two-time defending champion Minnesota Frost.

It didn’t take long to hit.

Vancouver, one of two expansion teams joining the PWHL along with Seattle, poached defenders Claire Thompson and Sophie Jaques from the Frost on Wednesday.

Thompson and Jaques are two of three finalists – along with Toronto’s Renata Fast – for the PWHL’s Defender of the Year Award.

Thompson, who has stated she plans to retire after the 2026 Olympics to complete medical school, signed a one-year deal.

Jaques signed a three-year deal.

“I’m incredibly excited to join PWHL Vancouver and be a part of this new chapter of women’s ice hockey,” Thompson is quoted saying in the PWHL’s announcement of her signing. “The opportunity to help build something special from the ground up is truly meaningful. I can’t wait to connect with the fans and represent this city!”

“I’m incredibly honoured to sign with PWHL Vancouver and to help lay the foundation for something truly special in this city,” said Jaques, via the PWHL announcement of her signing. “Being part of this historic moment means so much, and I can’t wait to get started and represent Vancouver with pride in this vibrant and hockey-loving community. I want to thank the Minnesota Frost for the opportunity the past two seasons, and I am so proud of the work we did to win two championships. I am looking forward to meeting all the fans in Vancouver and to being a part of spreading the PWHL out West!”

The two signings came on the first day in a four-day exclusive negotiating period the two expansion teams have to sign with free agents or players left unprotected by their teams.

Seattle and Vancouver are permitted to sign as many as five players in the signing window which ends Sunday.

The expansion draft follows on Monday, when the expansion teams will take turns selecting from the pool of unprotected players until their rosters reach twelve.

The Frost’s initial protected list included defender Lee Stecklein and forwards Kendall Coyne-Schofield and Taylor Heise.

After losing two players, the rules allowed the Frost to protect one more player. They added forward Britta Curl-Salemme.

Players eligible to be protected must either be under contract for the 2025–26 season or the team must hold their playing rights through the 2025–26 season.

Frost players under contract still susceptible to being poached are: forwards Grace Zumwinkle, Kelly Pannek. Brooke McQuigge, Dominique Petrie, Denisa Křížová, Klára Hymlárová, Katy Knoll; defender Mare Batherson; goalie Nicole Hensley.

The Frost were unable to protect ten players from last year’s roster who are free agents: forwards Michela Cava, Liz Schepers, Brooke Bryant, Claire Butorac, Kaitlyn O’Donohoe; defenders Melissa Channell-Watkins, Maggie Flaherty, Natalie Buchbinder, Charlotte Akervik; goalie Maddie Rooney.

