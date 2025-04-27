Frost fall to Sirens in final regular season home game

Corinne Schroeder stopped all 33 shots she faced to lead New York to a 2-0 victory over Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Frost came out firing to open the game with 17 shots on Schroeder in the opening frame alone, but were unable to beat the Sirens’ goaltender, who won her previous start by a 1-0 score.

New York limited Minnesota to only three shots on net during a five-minute major penalty in the second period, swinging momentum in the Sirens’ favor.

Taylor Girard then capitalized on the energy shift four minutes after returning to even-strength with her first goal of the season to give the Sirens a 1-0 lead.

After a back-and-forth third period with the Frost trying to find the equalizer, Ella Hartje buried an empty-net goal to seal the 2-0 win for the Sirens.

In her 18th start of the season, Maddie Rooney turned aside 19 of 20 shots between the pipes for Minnesota. Minnesota remains four points behind fourth-place Ottawa in pursuit of the league’s fourth and final playoff spot with two games remaining in the regular season.

Courtesy: Frost P.R.