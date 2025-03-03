From 0-9 to state tourney: Andover boys hockey ready to embrace underdog mentality this week

Andover boys hockey, the 2022 champion and a state tournament qualifier five times in the last six years, is not surprised in receiving the No. 7 seed in AA this year. In fact, when we connected with the Huskies on Friday, the No. 8 seed seemed a distinct possibility.

That’s what happens when you start the season 0-9. But the Huskies persevered and won another 7AA title. They head to the “X” on Thursday with a 15-13 record.

We spoke with head coach Mark Manney and senior captains Drew Law and Luke Babineau about this unlikely journey.

The Huskies play No. 2 seed Stillwater in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Thursday on 45-TV.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Manney, Law, and Babineau***

Andover is one of seven new teams from last year in the AA bracket. Defending champion Edina is the only repeat program.