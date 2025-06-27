Forward Katy Knoll returns to Minnesota Frost on 1-year contract

The Minnesota Frost announced they and forward Katy Knoll have come to terms with a standard one-year contract for the 2025-26 season.

The 24-year-old from Amherst, New York, was drafted by the team in the seventh round of the 2024 PWHL draft and played her rookie season with the team last year.

“We couldn’t be more excited to keep Katy in purple,” General Manager Melissa Caruso said. “Her relentless drive and competitive spirit embody everything we stand for. We know we can count on her to continue to bring energy and a team-first mindset to our group and we can’t wait to see what she will accomplish in Season Three.”

Knoll played in 21 regular-season games, where she notched one goal and one assist, and eight playoff games where she scored two goals, made three assists and five points. Notably, one of those goals was the game-winning score during triple overtime in Game Three of the PWHL Finals against Ottawa.

The goal put Minnesota one win away from their second consecutive Walter Cup titles.

“I am so excited to be returning to the Frost next season and continue to build off of the great success the team has had the last two years,” said Knoll. “I’m looking forward to seeing all the fans and getting back to work with the team in the fall.”

Knoll is the fifth player to re-sign with the Frost during the offseason. She joins fellow forward Claire Butorac, defenders Mae Batherson and Natalie Buchbinder, and goaltender Maddie Rooney.