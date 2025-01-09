WATCH: Former Vikings LB & Twin Cities Live host Ben Leber previews Vikings / Rams playoff

As the Vikings are preparing for Monday night’s playoff game in Los Angeles, so is former Viking / current Twin Cities Live host & sideline reporter Ben Leber.

Leber played in four playoff games during his NFL career – one with the San Diego Chargers then three as a Viking in 2008 and 2009.



Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ Chris Long chat with Leber about what it’s like to play in an NFL playoff game, Leber’s analysis of Monday’s Vikings-Rams matchup and the impact the California wildfires could have on the game

In 2003, Leber’s Chargers team had a Monday Night regular season game moved from Southern California to the Phoenix, Arizona area due to wildfires in San Diego.

The NFL said Wednesday it is monitoring the situation in Los Angeles, and if Monday night’s playoff game does need to be moved it would move to State Farm Stadium, the Arizona Cardinals’ home in Glendale, Arizona.