Former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire looking forward to being in Cooperstown for Joe Mauer Hall of Fame induction

Ron Gardenhire was Joe Mauer’s manager with the Twins for 11-seasons, and had the honor of writing Mauer’s name on the lineup card April 2004 for his MLB debut.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Gardenhire, as he prepares to head to Cooperstown, NY for Sunday’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Mauer will be inducted into the Hall of Fame with former Detroit Tigers, Florida Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates manager Jim Leyland; Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton, a five-time all-star and three-time Gold Glove winner; and third baseman Adrian Beltre, a four-time All-Star.

Mauer was the first catcher in MLB history to win three batting titles. He was in the top five in the American League in batting in three other seasons.

He went to the All-Star Game six times. He won the American League MVP in 2009.

Mauer played 15 seasons, all with the Twins.