Fleck and Gophers add 20 commits on National Signing Day

The University of Minnesota added 20 players to its roster today on national signing day. Head coach P.J. Fleck and his staff signed players from 11 states. 

The class consists of nine position groups, 10 defensive players, eight offensive players and two special team players. 

On defense, the Gophers added five defensive linemen, three linebackers and two defensive backs. On offense, Minnesota signed four offensive linemen, two wide receivers, one running back and one quarterback. 

The Gophers added six players from Minnesota, three from California and two from Illinois and Ohio. Minnesota also signed one player from Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, New Jersey, New Mexico and Wisconsin. 

Minnesota’s National Signing Day Class (Student Name, Hometown / High School):

Offensive Line
Mark Handy, Albuquerque, N.M. / La Cueva 
Kaveon Lee, Plainfield Ill. / Plainfield Central
Daniel Shipp, Eastvale, Calif. / Centennial  
Nicholas Spence, Peoria, Ariz. / Liberty

Quarterback
Jackson Kollock, Laguna Beach, Calif. / Laguna Beach 

Running Back
Grant Washington, Avon, Ohio / St. Ignatius 

Wide Receiver
Legend Lyons, Covina, Cali. / Charter Oak
Bradley Martino, Naples Fla. / First Baptist Academy

Defensive Line
Enoch Atewogbola, Avon, Ind. / Avon 
Colin Hansen, Byron, Minn. / Byron
Rhett Hlavacka, Fond du Lac, Wis. / Fond du Lac
Jayquan Stubbs, Cleveland, Ohio / Cleveland Heights
Abu Tarawallie, Freetown, Sierra Leone and New Hope, Minn. / Providence Academy

Linebacker
Nate Cleveland, Hoffman Estates, Ill. / Hoffman Estates
Emmanuel Karmo, Minneapolis, Minn. / Robbinsdale Cooper
Ethan Stendel, Caledonia, Minn. / Caledonia

Defensive Back
Zack Harden Jr., Eatonton, Ga. / Newton
Naiim Parrish, Freehold, N.J. / Bergen Catholic

Kicker
Daniel Jackson, Alexandria, Minn. / Alexandria Area

Punter
Luke Ryerse, Woodbury, Minn. / East Ridge

(Gophers athletics contributed information to this article.)