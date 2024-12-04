Fleck and Gophers add 20 commits on National Signing Day
The University of Minnesota added 20 players to its roster today on national signing day. Head coach P.J. Fleck and his staff signed players from 11 states.
The class consists of nine position groups, 10 defensive players, eight offensive players and two special team players.
On defense, the Gophers added five defensive linemen, three linebackers and two defensive backs. On offense, Minnesota signed four offensive linemen, two wide receivers, one running back and one quarterback.
The Gophers added six players from Minnesota, three from California and two from Illinois and Ohio. Minnesota also signed one player from Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, New Jersey, New Mexico and Wisconsin.
Minnesota’s National Signing Day Class (Student Name, Hometown / High School):
Offensive Line
Mark Handy, Albuquerque, N.M. / La Cueva
Kaveon Lee, Plainfield Ill. / Plainfield Central
Daniel Shipp, Eastvale, Calif. / Centennial
Nicholas Spence, Peoria, Ariz. / Liberty
Quarterback
Jackson Kollock, Laguna Beach, Calif. / Laguna Beach
Running Back
Grant Washington, Avon, Ohio / St. Ignatius
Wide Receiver
Legend Lyons, Covina, Cali. / Charter Oak
Bradley Martino, Naples Fla. / First Baptist Academy
Defensive Line
Enoch Atewogbola, Avon, Ind. / Avon
Colin Hansen, Byron, Minn. / Byron
Rhett Hlavacka, Fond du Lac, Wis. / Fond du Lac
Jayquan Stubbs, Cleveland, Ohio / Cleveland Heights
Abu Tarawallie, Freetown, Sierra Leone and New Hope, Minn. / Providence Academy
Linebacker
Nate Cleveland, Hoffman Estates, Ill. / Hoffman Estates
Emmanuel Karmo, Minneapolis, Minn. / Robbinsdale Cooper
Ethan Stendel, Caledonia, Minn. / Caledonia
Defensive Back
Zack Harden Jr., Eatonton, Ga. / Newton
Naiim Parrish, Freehold, N.J. / Bergen Catholic
Kicker
Daniel Jackson, Alexandria, Minn. / Alexandria Area
Punter
Luke Ryerse, Woodbury, Minn. / East Ridge
(Gophers athletics contributed information to this article.)