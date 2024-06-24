Finch agrees to 4-year extension with Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have re-signed head coach Chris Finch to a four-year contract extension that will keep him in Minnesota through the 2027-28 season, a source confirms to KSTP.

Under Finch, the Timberwolves went 56-26 during the 2023-24 season, the second-highest win total in team history, and reached the Western Conference Finals for the just the second time in franchise history.

“I’d like to thank Glen, Becky, and the entire organization for their continued support and commitment to me and the team,” said Finch in a statement released by the team. “I’m proud of the way we’ve been able to establish a great culture here with the Timberwolves and I look forward to continuing to lead this organization and make our fans proud.”

Finch’s 160 total wins over the last four seasons rank second in team history behind only the late Flip Saunders.