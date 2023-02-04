Fight between Magic, Timberwolves leads to 5 players ejected

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A fight broke out and punches were thrown during the game between the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Five players were ejected following the brawl, which started in front of the Orlando bench late in the third quarter. Minnesota guard Austin Rivers and Magic center Mo Bamba were the initial players involved, and it spilled over to include several others on the court.

Rivers, Jaden McDaniels and Taurean Prince were ejected from the Timberwolves. Jalen Suggs was tossed along with Bamba for Orlando.

Replays showed Rivers right in front of the Magic bench as play was ongoing at the far end of the court. Bamba came off the bench and video showed Rivers throwing punches at Bamba. Suggs later pulled Rivers away and swung him to the court. McDaniels and Prince joined the scrum.

A few minutes earlier, Rivers missed a 3-point attempt from in front of the Orlando bench, and Bamba and Markelle Fultz could be seen reacting to the miss.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers, middle, is held back after participating in a scrum with Orlando Magic players during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (25) exits the game after being ejected for participating in a scrum against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Minneapolis.

The fight came one night after an on-court altercation between Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

Brooks swung and struck Mitchell in the groin area during the third quarter Thursday after the Grizzlies guard had fallen to the floor. Mitchell retaliated by throwing the ball at Brooks and then shoving him.

Both players were ejected from Cleveland’s 128-113 win. Afterward, Mitchell accused Brooks of being a dirty player.

The NBA announced punishments for both players Friday, with Brooks getting suspended one game without pay and Mitchell fined $20,000.

