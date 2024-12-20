Faber back in Wild lineup after hospital visit Wednesday night

Minnesota Wild defenseman, Brock Faber is expected to play Friday night after a freak collision with the puck Wednesday night that caused him to go to the hospital.

Faber was struck on the side of his neck late in the game Wednesday night against Florida. He immediately left the ice. After the game, he went to the hospital to monitor the swelling of the hit.

“It was definitely scary, but doctors took care of me,” Faber told reporters Friday morning. “I’m very thankful it caught me where it did, because it could have been a lot worse.”

Faber said he had trouble breathing and swallowing after the hit, but ultimately is OK.

Faber was on the ice with the Wild for their morning skate Friday morning at TRIA Rink in St. Paul. The plan for him is to play Friday night against Utah.