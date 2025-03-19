Watch: Every NFL team represented at Gophers football Pro Day

The University of Minnesota football team held its annual Pro Day on Wednesday at Athletes Village, with all 32 NFL teams in attendance to evaluate 17 former Gophers ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft.

More than 70 NFL personnel, including scouts and team representatives, were on hand to watch the athletes showcase their skills and athleticism in various drills. The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

***Click the video box above to hear comments from Aireontae Ersery, Max Bromser, Cody Lindenberg and P.J. Fleck***

Minnesota has seen consistent success in the draft, with a first or second-round pick in each of the last five drafts (2020-24). The last time the program achieved this feat was from 1941 to 1945. Minnesota is one of only 13 schools in the country to have a first or second-round pick in each of the last five drafts, joining Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, and USC.

In addition, Minnesota has had at least one draft pick in each of the past six drafts (2019-24), marking the first time since 2003-08 that the program has achieved such consistency.

The players who participated in Pro Day were Max Brosmer, Quinn Carroll, Tyler Cooper, Mark Crawford, Aireontae Ersery, Jack Henderson, Daniel Jackson, Jah Joyner, Cody Lindenberg, Nick Kallerup, Dragan Kesich, Marcus Major, Jaren Mangham, Ethan Robinson, Elijah Spencer, Danny Striggow, and Justin Walley.

(Gophers Athletics contributed information to this article.)