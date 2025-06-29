Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scores in 90th minute to give New York Red Bulls 2-2 tie with Minnesota

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the equalizer in the 90th minute and New York Red Bulls forged a 2-2 tie with Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Choupo-Moting caught up to a pass by Kyle Duncan and scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box.

It was the first score for New York (29 points, 8-7-5) since a milestone goal by Emil Forsberg in the 11th minute.

After Minnesota rookie goalkeeper Wessel Speel made a play on the ball near the top of the box, Emil Forsberg picked up the loose ball at the front center of the box and delivered to the lower right zone for the game’s first score. Forsberg became the eighth player in club history to reach 25 goal contributions in his first 40 games with the team.

Speel, who was signed to a First Team contract on Friday, appeared to be injured on the play and was replaced by Alec Smir.

Minnesota (34 points, 9-4-7) drew even in the 32nd minute when Kelvin Yeboah delivered a shot between a defender’s legs to the bottom left corner of the goal.

Minnesota took the lead in the 45th minute on a goal by Anthony Markanich, connecting on a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the upper right central zone.

The Red Bulls are undefeated in their last five matches at their Sports Illustrated Stadium, outscoring their opponents, 16-4, in those matches. New York has acquired 23 points at home this season, breaking a tie with Columbus for the most home points this season. Columbus hosts Philadelphia on Sunday.

Up next

Minnesota plays at Dallas on Friday.

Red Bulls travel to San Jose for a match on Saturday. _

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer