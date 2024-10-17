Elk River tops Alexandria in regular season finale

The Elk River Elks ended their regular season with a 44-34 win over Alexandria in Elk River Wednesday night, the Elks have won four straight games.

Alexandria scored first on their opening drive, junior Brody Berg found the end zone on a six yard run.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from the first half of this game***

Elk River then scored 22 unanswered points to build a lead. One of the biggest plays came in the second quarter when senior running back Brecken Keoraj scored on a 64 yard run. Elk River led 38-14 at halftime.

With the win, Elk River improved to 7-1 overall. Alexandria ended their regular season with a 6-2 overall record.