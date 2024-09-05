Edouard Julien hits 3-run homer, Twins beat Rays 4-3 after 13-minute delay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Edouard Julien hit a three-run homer, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Thursday in a game with a 13-minute interruption largely caused by a video review.

With Tampa Bay trailing 4-2 in the seventh inning and Jonny DeLuca on third, Yandy Díaz sliced a drive toward the right-field corner, Matt Wallner gloved the ball on two hops as DeLuca scored, and Wallner’s momentum carried him over the low wall and into a camera well.

Umpires held a crew chief review that took about nine minutes and determined Díaz should be placed on second base. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli then brought in reliever Griffin Jax to replace Pablo López (14-8). Jax retired Brandon Lowe on a groundout.

Minnesota (76-64) moved a half-game ahead of idle Kansas City (76-65) for the AL’s second wild card.

Julien homered in the second inning and Wallner in the third off Taj Bradley (6-10), who allowed six hits in seven innings, struck out 10 and walked one. Bradley is 0-6 in seven starts since winning at Toronto on July 25.

López gave up three runs and seven hits, struck out nine and walked one.

Jhoan Durán struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 22nd save in 24 chances, finishing a three-hitter. The Rays were held to three hits or fewer for the 13th time.

Junior Caminero hit a two-run single in the third.

Before the game, the Rays recalled infielder Austin Shenton from Durham, selected the contract of left-hander Mason Montgomery from the Triple-A affiliate, optioned left-hander Tyler Alexander to the Bulls and designated catcher Alex Jackson for assignment.

Montgomery made his major league debut with a hitless eighth inning that included a walk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: OF Max Kepler (left patellar tendinitis) was placed on the 10-day injured list and OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr.’s contract was selected from Triple-A St. Paul, Keirsey made his major league debut in the eighth inning in center field. … OF Byron Buxton’s recovery has been hampered by continued discomfort in his right hip, according to manager Rocco Baldelli reported. Buxton played briefly before being ejected from his first rehab game Wednesday night.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Zerby Matthews (1-2, 7.41) will make his fifth career start of his career Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Kansas City.

Rays: RHP Shane Baz (2-2, 3.49) will try to win his third straight start Friday night at Baltimore.

