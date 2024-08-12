Edina football pumped to be back on field following last year’s 6A Prep Bowl loss

After finishing runner-up in 6A last year, the Edina Hornets have a lot of returning players and should be a team to watch come November. But until then, there’s work to do and that officially began on Monday morning. It was the first day high school football teams could officially practice.

Sure, Edina players got in work all summer, but Monday is when things start to really ramp up.

We attended Edina’s morning session of two-a-days and spoke with coach Jason Potts, junior QB Mason West, and senior WR and California commit Meyer Swinney.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Potts, West, and Swinney***

West is a D-1 recruit with offers from Kent State, Marshall, and Miami (OH).

Edina, a school rich in championship tradition, is aiming to win its first Prep Bowl title. Although, it’s worth noting that Edina West did capture the Class AA championship in 1978 prior to the Prep Bowl era.

Edina began last season 1-3 before catching fire. The Hornets ultimately fell to Centennial, 28-27 in the 6A Prep Bowl.

Centennial stopped Edina sophomore running back Chase Bjorgaard less than a yard short of the goal line on a two-point conversion attempt with 16 seconds remaining in regulation time that halted the Hornets’ stunning late-game rally. Centennial had built a 28-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.