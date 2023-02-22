Edina boys hockey wins section quarterfinal over Armstrong/Cooper

With the massive snowstorm set to hit the Twin Cities later this week, the Edina vs. Armstrong/Cooper Section 2AA quarterfinal match-up was moved from Thursday night to Tuesday afternoon.

KSTP Sports was there at Braemar Arena, as the Hornets won, 12-0.

***Click the video box above to watch highlights***

Grant Olson had a hat trick. Edina moves on to the section semifinals where they’ll face the winner of Benilde-St. Margaret’s-Blake — Benilde leads 6-1 after two periods.

Wayzata is the No. 1 seed in the section. If it’s 2-seed Edina vs. 1-seed Wayzata for the section title, that’ll have the feel of a state tournament game. Both teams are among the best in AA.