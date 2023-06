nbsp;

For the first time in 40 years, the Edina Hornets high school baseball team will play in the state tournament.

Edina reached the state tourney by beating Wayzata twice on June 8 in the Section 6AAAA championship round.

The Hornets face Anoka in the Class 4A state quarterfinals Tuesday night at CHS Field in St. Paul.

