Edina advances in AAA girls state soccer tournament with win over Duluth East

The Edina girl’s soccer team is advancing in the Class 3A state soccer tournament after a 5-0 win over Duluth East Wednesday night at Spring Lake Park High School.

Edina’s Mikaela Caverly scored the first goal of the game, and the Hornets never looked back.

Edina will play East Ridge in the state semifinals on Tuesday, October 29 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

