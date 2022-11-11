Eden Prairie tops Shakopee 28-12 to reach state semifinals

After a slow start, Eden Prairie got the ball rolling in the second quarter and went on to beat Shakopee 28-12 in the Class 6A quarterfinals of the state football tournament.

Dominic Jackson opened the scoring for Shakopee with a 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to put the Sabres up 6-0.

Eden Prairie finished the first half strong when Nick Fazi hit Adam Mertens for a 9-yard touchdown with 1:04 left in the second quarter to tie the game at 6-6. Luca Ratkovich then kicked a 37-yard field goal with 1-second left in the half for a 9-6 Eden Prairie Lead.

Eden Prairie scored three touchdowns in the second half – one by Hawken Hedlund and two by Devin Jordan.

