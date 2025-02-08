East Ridge knocks off No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall with 35 point game by Cedric Tomes

When East Ridge needed their star player to shine the most, he came through in a big way. Junior Cedric Tomes scored 35 points in a 89-70 win over No. 1 Cretin-Durham Hall Friday night.

Tomes scored 19 points in the first half, 13 of those came in the opening nine minutes of the game.

Tomes wasn’t the only Raptor to have a big game, James Martin finished with 19 points, and Kyle Frendt added 22 points to the winning effort.

East Ridge has won seven straight games and is 14-5 on the season.

Friday’s loss was the first of the season for Cretin-Derham Hall, snapping an 18 game winning streak.