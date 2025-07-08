East Ridge basketball star Cedric Tomes details commitment to Gophers

East Ridge Class of 2026 point guard Cedric Tomes is the first high school player to pledge his allegiance to new Gophers basketball coach Niko Medved. He announced his commitment mid-May.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson recently caught up with Tomes.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Tomes from the spring***

Tomes was a big priority for the previous Gophers staff, and with assistant Dave Thorson remaining under Medved, that didn’t change.

Tomes is playing this summer for D-1 Minnesota after averaging over 27 points per game his junior season.

He’s also the football team’s starting quarterback.