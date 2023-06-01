Driussi scores late to lift Austin over Minnesota United 2-1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored late in the second half to rally Austin FC to a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.

Defender Jon Gallagher staked Austin (5-6-4) to a 1-0 lead when he used assists from Adam Lundkvist and Julio Cascante in the 19th minute to score his sixth goal of the season.

Minnesota United (5-6-4) got the equalizer from Joseph Rosales just seven minutes later. Ménder García and Bongokuhle Hlongwane had assists on Rosales’ first netter this season.

Driussi scored the winner with an assist from Cascante in the 82nd minute. It was Driussi’s third goal.

Brad Stuver finished with six saves for Austin. Dayne St. Clair saved four shots for Minnesota United.

Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall, right, moves the ball past Austin FC forward Jon Gallagher, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay Minnesota United defender D.J. Taylor, center, works the ball past Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira, second from left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay Previous Next

The series is knotted at three wins apiece with five of the six matches decided by one goal. Driussi’s goal was the first one scored after the 62nd minute in the six match-ups between the clubs.

Minnesota United returns home to play Toronto FC on Saturday. Austin will host Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

