Dorka Juhász to miss 2025 season with the Lynx

The Lynx have announced that Dorka Juhász will not be returning to the United States to play in the 2025 season.

Juhász, who is currently playing in the Italian league finals, plans to rest and recover once the Italian season is completed. The Lynx says that Juhász has played basketball year-round for the last two years.

A second-round selection in 2023, Juhász has averaged 5.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per contest in her first two seasons with the Lynx, playing in 72 games.