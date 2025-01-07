Devin Royal, Bruce Thornton rally Ohio State past Minnesota men’s hoops 89-88 in 2OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Royal had 19 points and Bruce Thornton scored five of his 18 in a second overtime as Ohio State rallied to beat Minnesota 89-88 on Monday night.

Thornton hit a 3-pointer for Ohio State (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten Conference) to begin the second extra period, Aaron Bradshaw followed with a three-point play and Ques Glover capped a 7-0 run with a layup to give the Buckeyes the lead for good.

Minnesota (8-7, 0-4) had a chance to win in the first overtime, but Mike Mitchell Jr. — a 91% free-throw shooter — missed twice with six seconds left and the Golden Gophers leading 73-71. John Mobley Jr. made two free throws with four seconds remaining to force a second extra period.

Royal stole the ball and dunked with five seconds left in regulation but missed on his chance for a three-point play, forcing overtime tied at 64.

Royal made just 5 of 14 shots from the floor, but he hit nine of his 11 free throws and added seven rebounds. Thornton made two 3-pointers and went 8 for 9 at the foul line. Glover had 13 points off the bench and Mobley scored 12. Micah Parrish added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Parker Fox had 21 points to lead the Golden Gophers. Lu’cye Patterson totaled 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Mitchell and freshman reserve Isaac Asuma both scored 18 — a season-high for Asuma.

Fox scored 11 to help Minnesota take a 28-27 lead into halftime.

Minnesota made only 12 of 27 free throws, while Ohio State sank 29 of 33.

Ohio State will host No. 15 Oregon on Thursday. Minnesota travels to play Wisconsin on Friday.

____ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-toWp-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.