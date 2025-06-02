Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow retires after 7 seasons, 4 Pro Bowls

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit center Frank Ragnow, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who was key to coach Dan Campbell’s Lions revival, announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after seven seasons.

Ragnow, 29, posted to social media that he has tried to convince himself he’s feeling well enough to play, “but I’m not,” he said.

“I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t,” said Ragnow, who was drafted 20th by the Lions in 2018. “I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life.”

Ragnow battled through multiple injuries throughout his career. In 2021, following a season in which he played with a fractured throat, general manager Brad Holmes and Campbell made him the league’s highest paid center at the time with a $54 million, four-year extension.

Ragnow earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020, 2023 and 2024. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2020 under then-coach Matt Patricia, and then made three straight from 2022-24.

“These past couple of months have been very trying as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I’m officially retiring from the NFL,” Ragnow said. “The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process and I can’t emphasize this enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all.”

