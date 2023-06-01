Vikings LS DePaola wins home run derby at Thielen Foundation charity softball game

nbsp;

The long snapper hit the long ball, Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola won the home run derby at the Thielen Foundation charity softball game Wednesday night at CHS Field in St. Paul.

DePaola only need to hit six home runs in the final round to dethrone last year’s champion, wide receiver K.J. Osborn. DePaola hit nine in the final round to win the title.

This year’s game was hosted by Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

This year's game was hosted by Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

All proceeds raised will benefit the foundation’s mission to serve, educate and inspire underserved youth to reach their full potential. Click here for more information on the Thielen Foundation.