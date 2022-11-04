Q&A: 2023 5-star basketball recruit Dennis Evans on committing to Gophers

Rankings are subjective, but any way you break it down, the Gophers received a big-time commitment recently from Hillcrest (California) 2023 big man Dennis Evans. Evans is 7-feet-1 and should make an immediate impact.

Here’s how Evans ranks at four major recruiting sites:

Rivals: 5-star, 13th nationally

247Sports: 4-star, 27th nationally

On3: 4-star, 35th nationally

ESPN: 4-star, 61st nationally

We spoke with Evans, via Zoom, to find out why he wants to be a Gopher. He visited campus in early October.

Evans is a fixture on the USA Basketball scene. Whether we go back to Kris Humphries in 2003 or Royce White in 2006, this is the biggest Gophers recruiting win in many, many years.

Evans chose the Gophers over TCU. He joins 4-star Illinois guard Cam Christie in the 2023 Recruiting Class.