Defensive Lineman Jonathan Allen and Guard Will Fries agree to terms with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings will be bolstering their defense and offensive lines after agreeing to terms with Defensive Lineman Jonathan Allen and Guard Will Fries.

Allen, a 2017 first-round draft pick of the Washington Commanders, was free to sign ahead of the NFL’s new league year, which begins on Wednesday and had been free to sign after being released by Washington on Friday.

During his stint with the Commanders, the 30-year-old started in 108 regular season games, totaling 42 sacks, 401 tackles, 60 for loss, 118 QB hits, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

During the 2024 season, the veteran was sidelined due to a torn pectoral muscle in Week 6, keeping him out of action for the majority of the season.

Allen was able to make a return in the last two regular-season games and helped lead the Commanders to the NFC championship game.

According to Adam Schefter, Allen’s contract is a three-year agreement worth $60 million.

Fries comes from Indianapolis, where he spent four seasons after being selected in the seventh round in 2021.

KSTP Sports confirms Fries has been signed to a 5-year contract worth $88 million.