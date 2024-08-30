Defending 6A champs Centennial open season with road win at Coon Rapids
Rain postponed Centennial’s season opener from Thursday night to Friday morning and the sunshine Friday was as bright as the Cougars play. The defending 6A champs opened their season with a 42-0 win at Coon Rapids.
***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from the game***
Centennial is 1-0 to start a season for the second straight year. The Cougars travel to 1-0 Blaine on Friday for week-2.
Coon Rapids travels to Osseo on Friday. Both teams opened the season with a loss.