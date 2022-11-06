MN boxer Morrell drops Yerbossynuly in 12th, retains WBA world title

Cuban-born, Minneapolis-based boxer David Morrell defended his WBA World Super Middleweight title with a 12th-round knockout of previously unbeaten Aidos Yerbossynuly at the Minneapolis Armory on Saturday night.

“Thank you everybody in Minnesota for coming to support me,” Morrell said from the ring after the knockout punch electrified a crowd that was firmly in his favor. “Thank you to my family, my team, everybody. I’m so excited, man. I told everyone at the press conference that the fight is mine.

“He’s strong…but it’s me, man!”

Morrell had predicted an eighth round knockout in the pre-fight press conference.

“A knockout is a knockout,” he admitted after the fight. “If it’s in the 8th or 12th round, it’s whatever. It’s a knockout anyways.”

It was a third title defense for Morrell (8-0, 7KO), and fourth straight knockout in bouts with the WBA belt on the line.

Yerbossynuly (16-1, 11KO) was forty seconds from surviving to the final bell, having taken a pounding from Morrell all night.

After hitting the canvas early in the final round, Yerbossynuly was penalized a point for holding. It was evident he was holding on, trying to survive the final round.

“I saw he was hurt at that moment, the results came in… that knockdown came,” Morrell said.

The final blow came after a straight left from Morrell sent Yerbossynuly dodging to his left, which lefthis head unguarded. Morrell caught him squarely with a thunderous right hook – sending Yerbossynuly down for the count.

THE PREDATOR BECAME THE PREY 😈@OsvaryJ knocks out Yerbossynuly in round 12 to stay unbeaten 🔥#MorrellYerbossynuly pic.twitter.com/5DNGM1ywpV — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) November 6, 2022

Morrell showed superb sportsmanship, helping the referee get Yerbossynuly to his corner after the knockout.

Yerbossynuly was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center after the fight for evaluation.

Before finishing it off with the knockout, Morrell had been cruising. He led the judges’ cards 108-101, 110-99, 110-99 going to the 12th.

After the bout, Morrell stated he wants a matchup with former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez (26-0, 23KO).

“I want Benavidez, but I don’t care. I’m ready for everybody,” Morrell said.

Benvidez is currently lined up to fight fellow former titleholder Caleb Plant (22-1, 13KO), in the first quarter of 2023. Plant’s only career defeat came last November to the current undisputed Super Middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (58-2-2, 39KO).

If 24-year-old Morrell continues the wildly successful start to his career, he could earn a shot down the line at Alvarez .